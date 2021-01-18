SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Qadeer MI, Amar A, Huang YY, Min E, Galfalvy H, Hasnain S, Mann JJ. Sci. Rep. 2021; 11(1): 12189.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41598-021-91477-9

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Correction To: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81198-4, published online 18 January 2021

This original version of this Article contained an error, as the paper did not discuss the related work of Cherepkova et al. (2018). As a result, Reference 71 was omitted and is listed below,

Cherepkova, E.V., Maksimov, V.V. & Aftanas, L.I. Polymorphism of serotonin transporter gene in male subjects with antisocial behavior and MMA fighters. Transl Psychiatry 8, 248 (2018). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-018-0298-0

In addition, the text in the Discussion,

"Some previous studies have examined serotonergic polymorphisms in prison inmates, and no study looked at extreme violence such as sentenced murderers."

Now reads,

"Some previous studies have examined serotonergic polymorphisms in prison inmates, however, studies examining extreme violence phenotype such as sentenced murderers are scarce especially from Indo-Pak subcontinent. Previously, Cherepkova and colleagues reported significant over-presentation of 5-HTTLPR and STin2 risk alleles and haplotype in convicted subjects and MMA fighters (including those convicted of grave crimes or murder) as compared to control group" [71]

The original Article has been corrected.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print