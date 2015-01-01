Abstract

This study analyzed how social and emotional competencies evolved according to adolescents' involvement in bullying, and whether gender influenced social and emotional competencies' development. Five-hundred-fourteen students (Mage = 12.71; SD = 1.09) were assessed through self-reports at three different time points for one year.



RESULTS showed that students involved in the three analyzed bullying roles displayed a more negative trajectory in all but one social emotional competence analyzed compared to students not involved in bullying. The exception was students who bullied others for responsible decision making. Additionally, gender differences were only found in self-esteem trajectories; boys displayed a more pronounced decrease. In larger classes, students displayed higher levels of self-control, social awareness and responsible decision-making. These results showed that reduced social and emotional competencies were a consequence of bullying involvement for every bullying role analyzed.

Language: en