Citation
Coelho VA, Marchante M. Sch. Psychol. Int. 2021; 42(3): 306-323.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This study analyzed how social and emotional competencies evolved according to adolescents' involvement in bullying, and whether gender influenced social and emotional competencies' development. Five-hundred-fourteen students (Mage = 12.71; SD = 1.09) were assessed through self-reports at three different time points for one year.
Keywords
bullying roles; class-level differences; gender differences; social and emotional competencies