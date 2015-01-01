Abstract

Movements toward trauma-informed approaches in K12 education settings represent a critical example of how research on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) has been translated into policy and practice. The proliferation of attention to research on the impact of childhood trauma has increased awareness of the connections between student life experiences and educational outcomes. However, the overall body of research on the translation into K12 education settings is nascent, with the past decade of work characterized by focus on increasing school staff awareness and intervention specific to those students exhibiting trauma symptoms. Work is just beginning to translate this knowledge to a system approach, meaning integrating multiple intersecting components to trauma-informed care in school policies and practices across tiers of service delivery. In this article, we summarize ACE research with focus on manifestation in K12 education research and practice to date, and describe gaps that have emerged in this translation. Finally, directions for future school-based work are explored toward integration of trauma-informed care with whole child, culturally responsive, and healing-centered approach.

