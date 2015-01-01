|
Citation
|
Shongwe MC, Dlamini LP, Simelane MS, Masuku SKS, Shabalala FS. School Ment. Health 2021; 13(2): 299-311.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Bullying is a global public health issue affecting youth, especially those in school. However, there is scarcity of research exploring potential gender differences in bullying victimization in Southern Africa. Thus, this study sought to determine the prevalence and correlates of bullying victimization among in-school youth in Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), and to investigate if these differ by gender. We conducted a secondary data analysis of the 2013 Eswatini Global School-based Student Health Survey and fitted gender-specific multiple logistic regression models among a nationally representative sample of 2 920 in-school youth, a majority of whom were girls (51.9%) and were aged 15-17 years (52.8%). The overall prevalence of bullying victimization was 30.4% (30.6% among girls and 30.1% among boys, p = .78).
Language: en