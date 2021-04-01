Abstract

High traffic density may lead to more traffic accidents because of more frequent lane change and overtaking behaviors, but drivers with different characteristics may exhibit different driving behaviors. The present study explored the difference in driving behaviors between drivers with a high/low prosocial attitude under high/low traffic density. In this study, a 2 (high/low prosocial attitude) *2 (high/low traffic density) mixed design was used to investigate the interaction between prosocial attitude and traffic density on lane change and overtaking behavior. The implicit association test paradigm was used to measure prosocial attitude, and drivers were divided into two groups. Forty subjects were asked to complete simulated driving tasks under the two conditions of high and low traffic density, and driving behaviors were recorded by driving simulators. The results show that high traffic density leads to more lane change and overtaking behavior. Drivers with a high prosocial attitude have better driving performance under both high and low traffic density, but drivers with a low prosocial attitude maintain a smaller transverse distance from adjacent vehicles in high traffic density, which may increase risk. This study provides support for the selection, training and intervention of professional drivers.

