Citation
D'Antone V, Flórez DCP, García CJL, Manrique FDMC, Barbosa NL. BMC Ophthalmol. 2021; 21(1): 248.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Eye injury is a serious worldwide public health problem that may cause blindness. In children, blindness has functional impact and psychosocial implications. As indicated in many worldwide studies, identification of risk factors associated with the socio-cultural context may prevent eye injuries. The objetive of the study is to describe the sociodemographic and epidemiological characteristics of pediatric eye injury and its effects on ocular structures in a public hospital from Colombia.
Language: en
Keywords
Child; Visual acuity; Closed globe injury; Eye injuries; Open globe injury