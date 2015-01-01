Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road traffic injuries (RTIs) are a major problem worldwide. Namibia is one of the worst affected countries globally; however, there has been very little research on RTIs. When RTIs are discussed, the focus usually is on statistics, and healthcare workers (HCWs) are rarely asked to share their experiences and insights on the impact of RTIs on the healthcare system in which they work.



METHODS: In this study, we investigated the experiences and opinions of HCWs concerning RTIs in Namibia. In our survey, we asked them to reflect on RTIs as a public health issue, and on how they view national road safety efforts.



RESULTS: HCWs were knowledgeable about RTIs and the related burden of injury, and problems with road safety in Namibia, including the lack of a coordinated multi-sectoral approach. Despite this and being often very involved with care, HCWs are rarely or never consulted by the Namibian government or ministries that deal with road safety and related matters.



CONCLUSIONS: It is suggested these findings will contribute to discussions about how HCWs can contribute to addressing and improving the care provided to people injured in RTIs in Namibia and other low and middle income countries with similar contexts.Implications for rehabilitationRoad traffic injuries (RTIs) are a major global public health challenge with over 1.2 million deaths and a high burden of disability.Namibia is one of the worst affected countries globally.Despite being involved in a national programme specifically targeting victims of RTIs, healthcare workers (HCWs) in Namibia are rarely included in road safety programming and policy making.Our study shows HCWs were knowledgeable about RTIs and the related problems and their inclusion in policy making has potential benefits.

