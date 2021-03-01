Abstract

BACKGROUND: Burns are a common condition presenting to the emergency department; the majority are thermal burns. The treatment for thermal burns and chemical burns differs greatly, and prompt recognition of a chemical burn is necessary. An often unrecognized and underestimated type of chemical burn is an alkali burn from wet cement. CASE REPORT: A 7-year-old boy was transferred from an outside facility for evaluation of burns after exposure to wet cement. The patient underwent partial decontamination at the outside facility with polyethylene glycol and, to prevent ongoing alkali burns, the patient necessitated further decontamination with irrigation. Burn surgery was consulted for additional evaluation. The patient required no further intervention and the patient was discharged to home and made a full recovery. WHY SHOULD AN EMERGENCY PHYSICIAN BE AWARE OF THIS?: Serious morbidity and mortality can occur from unrecognized cement burns, and early decontamination and evaluation by a burn surgeon is necessary. It is critical that emergency physicians both recognize and appropriately treat this condition in a timely manner to prevent adverse outcomes.

