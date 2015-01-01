Abstract

The aim of this study was to analyze the effect of intimate partner violence against women training program based on the theory of planned behavior on nurses' and midwives' approaches of violence. A randomized controlled trial was performed at nurses and midwives in Turkey, between December 2016 and August 2017. The participants were separated into an intervention group (n = 50) and control group (n = 49). According to the result of study, training given to the intervention group was more effective in increasing the intimate partner violence attitudes, practices, and reporting compared to the control group. These results show that this training program effectively developed the nurses' and midwives' approaches about intimate partner violence against women.

Language: en