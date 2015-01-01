Abstract

Child adversity and trauma has been shown to have incredible detrimental effects physically and mentally in the subsequent adult life. Importantly, refugee minors are especially vulnerable to trauma. Thus far there are numerous studies examining cohorts of child and adolescent refugees and their impact on mental health in general and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but none have focused specifically on depression and suicide. The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines were followed for the current systematic review. 25 articles out of 2660 queried were identified to be included in the review. Overall, CAP refugees have increased risk for major depressive disorder and suicidality compared to the general population to which they have immigrated, regardless of origin. Due to the differences in the assessment tools used, it is hard to parse out if mood disturbance was secondary to major depressive disorder (MDD) or PTSD, or that suicidality is independent or a sequela of MDD/PTSD. Given the vulnerability of CAP refugees after trauma future studies are needed to further elucidate their risk of concurrent depression and suicidality, so as to facilitate appropriate treatment.

Language: en