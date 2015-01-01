Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim: Conducting a comprehensive analysis on ensuring the mechanism of state regulation of the development of medical emergency response as an element of the civil protection system of Ukraine in the context of dynamic changes of external and internal factors of its functioning.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and methods: The data of the state statistical reporting for the period 2010-2019 and the legislative acts of Ukraine on medical emergency response were used as the materials of study. Bibiliosemantic and statistical method and the method of structural-and-logical analysis were applied in the course of study.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: The sustainable socio-economic development of Ukraine should be accompanied by the formation of a safe environment for the society and each individual, guaranteeing an acceptable level of risk and a modern security system based on the principles of international law. The high degree of the Ukrainian industry concentration is currently in a conflict with the low technological discipline of production, which creates objective preconditions for the growth of man-made and technologically-environmental disasters, catastrophes, and other emergencies. Outbreaks of particularly dangerous and infectious diseases, which are of concern not only because of their prevalence but also because of the potential danger to the health of the nation, its economy and international reputation of the state can pose a significant threat to the socio-political and socioeconomic stability of the state. Ukraine is a potentially vulnerable area for epidemics due to a number of natural, geographical and geopolitical factors. Therefore, the health consequences (real and potential) of any emergency are certainly a threat to the national security of Ukraine both directly and due to the extremely negative impact on the socio-economic, socio-political and psychological conditions of the population. Increasing the level of public administration for medical emergency response will increase the effectiveness of emergency response measures.

