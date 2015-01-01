Abstract

Herders-farmers violent conflicts and flare-ups have spread throughout central and southern communities in Nigeria, but exclude the urban areas. I examine 'herders - urban residents' conflicts. Herders roam their cattle from outskirts to city roads, disrupting traffic and leaving behind trails of excrement and offensive smells causing dangerous nuisance. I argue that the new practice of cattle herders' encroachments on city roads poses some socio-economic risks such as environmental decay, air pollution, displacement of urban livelihoods, road accidents and non-violent conflicts. Primary data was elicited from herders and residents in four major cities in Nigeria such as Aba, Awka, Nsukka and Owerri. I conclude by reflecting on the consequences of these socio-economic and environment-related risk factors which combine to undermine the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG s), and proffer solutions to address them. I make forecast in the form of early warning system that; cattle herders - urban residents cantankerous and confrontational interrelationships (though 'non-violent conflicts') could escalate and implode into dangerous 'violent conflict' scenarios if neglected.

