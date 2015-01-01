Abstract

Suicide continues to be a major health concern globally despite many initiatives to identify risk factors and methods for suicide prevention. We have carried out a detailed narrative review of the literature from 2016 to 2019 using the headings of Personal resilience (P1), People (P2), Places (P3), Prevention (P4), Promoting collaboration (P5), and Promoting research (P6) in order to support an integrated approach to suicide prevention and the promotion of personal and population resilience. We have made 10 key recommendations on how this can be moved forward.

