Abstract

The brief experimental analysis (BEA) is an empirical method for comparing multiple academic interventions in a short amount of time and predicting intervention effects in subsequent extended evaluations. This study extended the BEA literature by evaluating its utility for identifying effective interventions for decreasing problem behavior and increasing compliance for two individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disability who engaged in escape-maintained problem behavior. Across individuals, four treatment arrangements were compared to a baseline-control condition: noncontingent reinforcement (NCR) with food, NCR with toys, differential reinforcement of other behaviors (DRO) with food, and DRO with toys. Using an alternating treatment embedded within a withdrawal design, conditions from the BEA associated with the lowest rates of problem behavior and the highest rates of adaptive behavior (i.e., compliance) were further evaluated during schedule thinning. For both individuals, the two most effective interventions from the BEA maintained effects during extended application and schedule thinning. These findings extend the utility of the BEA to identify durable interventions for decreasing problem behavior and increasing adaptive behavior.

Language: en