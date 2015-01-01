|
Ge L, Wang C, Zhou H, Yu Q, Li X. Eur. Rev. Aging Phys. Activ. 2021; 18(1): 8.
BACKGROUND: Research suggests that individuals with low back pain (LBP) may have poorer motor control compared to their healthy counterparts. However, the sample population of almost 90% of related articles are young and middle-aged people. There is still a lack of a systematic review about the balance performance of elderly people with low back pain. This study aimed to conduct a systematic review and meta-analysis to understand the effects of LBP on balance performance in elderly people.
Elderly people; Balance performance; Low back pain