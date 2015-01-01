|
Citation
|
Woolum A, Echeto LF, Cooper B, Gale J, Erez A, Katz J, Guelmann M, Jerrell RG, Zoidis P. J. Dent. Educ. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Dental Schools)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Rude and disrespectful behaviors are ubiquitous and pervasive in the workplace. The purpose of this study was to examine the effects of witnessed rudeness on dental student psychomotor performance. Using an experimental, between-subjects design, 71 2nd (Sophomore) year dental students witnessed either an experimental (rude) or control (neutral) condition in which a confederate lab manager interacted in a rude or neutral manner with a prospective lab assistant candidate. Students then performed a mock prosthodontics psychomotor examination as part of the fixed prosthodontics preclinical course.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
critical care; depletion; fixed prosthodontics; performance; rudeness; tooth preparation