Rebello G, Joseph B. J. Pediatr. Orthop. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
William Collins and Pieter Bruegel the Elder in their respective paintings, "Happy as a King" and "Children's Games" show children playing outdoors. The types of injuries these children could sustain in the 16th and 19th centuries are contrasted with sports related pediatric fractures in the present day.
