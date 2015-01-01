Abstract

Suicide is still an important issue in developed countries. The problem affects all age groups and both sexes, although usually more commonly middle-aged men. Attempted suicides committed by taking drugs ended in death are rare (regardless of gender, age, social group) except among health professionals who have easy access to medications and the knowledge of their use. This paper describes a case of a paramedic's suicide and discusses the literature on the issue of suicides in terms of statistics. The paramedic, who is the subject of this case story suffered from depression and alcohol dependence and committed suicide at work using the medicines available in the Medical Air Rescue service: morphine, diazepam, etomidate and rocuronium. Toxicological studies revealed that the man had also been taking sertraline, a commonly used antidepressant. The reasons for suicide among healthcare professionals are the same as for the general population; however, given the extremely high work-related stress and easy availability of drugs that can be effectively used to commit suicide, a special approach to the issue is necessary.

Language: en