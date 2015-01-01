|
Citation
Filia K, Menssink J, Gao CX, Rickwood D, Hamilton M, Hetrick SE, Parker AG, Herrman H, Hickie I, Sharmin S, McGorry PD, Cotton SM. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: headspace centres provide enhanced primary mental healthcare for young people. A priority is to provide services for all young people irrespective of a range of social disadvantages or social exclusion. The aims of this study were to: (i) delineate extent of social inclusion across domains of housing, studying/employment, functioning, alcohol, and other drug use; and (ii) map profiles of young people deemed vulnerable to experiencing additional barriers to accessing services based on their social inclusion domains (e.g., those living in unstable housing, not in employment/education, and/or experiencing intersecting or multiple forms of disadvantage or difficulties), including detailing their clinical characteristics.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Mental health; Risk factors; Primary health care; Protective factors; Social inclusion