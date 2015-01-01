SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Sutton NR, Banerjee S, Cooper MM, Arbab-Zadeh A, Kim J, Arain MA, Rao SV, Blumenthal RS. Circ Cardiovasc Interv 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.1161/CIRCINTERVENTIONS.120.009950

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Optimal treatment of stable ischemic heart disease for those in the transportation industry is considered in the context of the individual's health, as well as with the perspective that sudden impairment could have catastrophic consequences for others. This article focuses on two high risk occupations that one may encounter in practice: commercial motor vehicle drivers and commercial pilots. This article discusses coronary heart disease in patients in high risk occupations and covers current guideline recommendations for screening, treatment, and secondary prevention. The importance of the complimentary perspectives of the regulatory agency, medical examiners, physicians, and pilot or driver are considered in this narrative review, as are considerations for future guideline updates.


Language: en

Keywords

motor vehicle; myocardial ischemia; occupations; pilots; sudden death

