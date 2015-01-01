Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Currently, a lack of guidelines exists regarding best practices for occupational therapists (OTs) in the treatment and evaluation of oculomotor dysfunction following traumatic brain injury (TBI). Furthermore, individuals with TBI would benefit significantly from collaboration between OTs and optometrists during inpatient rehab. RECENT FINDINGS: Although few articles examine interdisciplinary models of inpatient rehab care that include optometry, a recent pilot study is explored. Emerging evidence from the field of optometry supports the use of restorative approaches for oculomotor impairment in mild TBI; however, cases with moderate to severe TBI are not addressed. SUMMARY: We describe an interdisciplinary approach involving collaboration between optometry and occupational therapy, yielding a comprehensive model to effectively evaluate and treat oculomotor impairments in those with TBI and facilitate improved performance in daily activities. We also provide guidelines useful for OTs working in settings where collaboration with optometry is not feasible.

Language: en