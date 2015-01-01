Abstract

Due to the evolving nature of injuries caused by high-speed motor vehicle accidents, the incidence rate of blunt chest trauma is continuously increasing. Blunt cardiac injury (BCI) is a potentially lethal entity as a result of trauma to the chest. Due to its indistinct clinical presentation and heterogeneous definition, BCI might be missed during the initial survey of trauma patients in the acute care setting. Additionally, unnecessary operation in hemodynamically stable patients in whom the extent of cardiac injury has not been thoroughly evaluated might result in adverse clinical outcome. Due to ongoing advances in the diagnostic modalities and minimally invasive procedures in the acute care and trauma setting, patients with blunt trauma to the chest, who are also suspected of having a BCI, can be monitored with more confidence and managed accordingly as the clinical scenario evolves. While low-yield diagnostics such as chest X ray, electrocardiogram, and a bedside ultrasonography are still routinely performed in patients with suspected BCI, high-yield modalities such as computed tomography, highly sensitive cardiac biomarkers, and transesophageal echocardiography are all a next step in the management approach. In either case, the clinical judgment of the medical team plays a pivotal role in transition to the next step with adequate resuscitation remaining an inevitable part.

