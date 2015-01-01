|
Citation
|
Verbruggen J, Blokland AAJ, Robinson AL, Maxwell CD. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study examines the relationship between general offending and intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration in young adulthood, using a Dutch longitudinal study. Young adults were followed over four waves, and self-reported data on general offending, IPV perpetration, and a number of individual characteristics were collected.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; general offending; young adulthood