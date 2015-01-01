SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Verbruggen J, Blokland AAJ, Robinson AL, Maxwell CD. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0306624X211022657

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examines the relationship between general offending and intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration in young adulthood, using a Dutch longitudinal study. Young adults were followed over four waves, and self-reported data on general offending, IPV perpetration, and a number of individual characteristics were collected.

RESULTS of random effects models demonstrated that young adults involved in more diverse offending behavior reported higher levels of different types of IPV perpetration, even when individual factors were taken into account. Moreover, logistic regression analyses showed that general offending was also related to an increased likelihood of continuity in IPV perpetration. Taken together, the findings indicate that it is useful to view IPV perpetration as part of a broader criminal career.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; general offending; young adulthood

