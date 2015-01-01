|
Sabzi Khoshnami M, Alipour F, Arshi M, Rafiey H, Javadi MH. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Community reintegration of ex-offenders is a main issue for reducing recidivism. This article aims to explain the process of reintegration into the community based on the experiences of people who have been convicted of violent crimes in Iran. A qualitative study based on grounded theory was conducted in 2020 in Tehran/Iran. Data was collected through in-depth semi-structured interviews with 26 participants. An institutional review board approved the study.
Language: en
assault; grounded theory; social reintegration; reentry