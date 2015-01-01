|
Afolaranmi TO, Hassan ZI, Ugwu OJ, Onche MA, Obasi JC, Stephen OG, Ugwu KG, Bupwatda PW. J. Med. Trop. 2020; 22(1): 51-56.
(Copyright © 2020, University of Jos)
BACKGROUND: According to United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) around 243 million people, aged 15-64 consumed an illicit substance making this a public health problem of global dimensions with attendant physical, social, and psychological problems. Studies have shown that 59.5% of road traffic accident among commercial tricycle operator has been associated with the use of psychoactive substances. Hence, this study was conducted to assess the prevalence and pattern of psychoactive substance use and its predictors among tricycle operators in Jos north local government area of Plateau State.
predictors; prevalence; Pattern; psychoactive substance; tricycle operators