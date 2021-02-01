|
Islam M. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 77: 125-138.
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: Due to the myriad of unique characteristics associated with motorcycle operation, motorcycle safety is a public health concern as complex as it is serious. National crash data suggest motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to be killed when compared to passenger car occupants. In the state of Florida, motorcycle crashes are 1.5 times more likely to result in the death of the rider, placing Florida among the top deadliest states for motorcyclists in the nation. Using police-reported data from 2016, this study addresses the complex and interconnected nature of the many characteristics associated with motorcycle operation by investigating the effect of age on motorcyclists' riding behavior as it relates to injury severity for single-motorcycle crashes in the state of Florida.
Age groups; Injury severity; Motorcycle safety; Mixed logit with heterogeneity in means and variances