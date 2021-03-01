|
Sobreira LTP, Cunto F. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 77: 202-211.
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: Road safety studies in signalized intersections have been performed extensively using annually aggregated traffic variables and crash frequencies. However, this type of aggregation reduces the strength of the results if variables that oscillate over the course of the day are considered (speed, traffic flow, signal cycle length) because average indicators are not able to describe the traffic conditions preceding the crash occurrence. This study aims to explore the relationship between traffic conditions aggregated in 15-min intervals and road crashes in urban signalized intersections.
Road safety; Clustering; Condition based; SCOOT; Signal cycle length