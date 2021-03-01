Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Road safety studies in signalized intersections have been performed extensively using annually aggregated traffic variables and crash frequencies. However, this type of aggregation reduces the strength of the results if variables that oscillate over the course of the day are considered (speed, traffic flow, signal cycle length) because average indicators are not able to describe the traffic conditions preceding the crash occurrence. This study aims to explore the relationship between traffic conditions aggregated in 15-min intervals and road crashes in urban signalized intersections.



METHOD: First, an investigation of the reported crash times in the database was conducted to obtain the association between crashes and their precursor conditions. Then, 4.1 M traffic condition intervals were consolidated and grouped using a hierarchical clustering technique. Finally, charts of the frequency of crashes per cluster were explored.



RESULTS: The main findings suggest that high vehicular demand conditions are related to an increase in property damage only (PDO) crashes, and an increase in the number of lanes is linked to more PDO and injury crashes. Injury crashes occurred in a wide range of traffic conditions, indicating that a portion of these crashes were due to speeding, while the other fraction was associated with the vulnerability of road users. Traffic conditions with: (a) low vehicular demand and a long cycle length and (b) high vehicular demand and a short cycle length were critical in terms of PDO and injury crashes. Practical Applications: The use of disaggregated data allowed for a stronger evaluation of the relationship between road crashes and variables that oscillate over the course of the day. This approach also permits the development of real-time risk management strategies to mitigate the frequency of critical traffic conditions and reduce the likelihood of crashes.

