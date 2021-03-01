Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The rate of concussions in youth soccer is among the highest of all youth sports. Parents play an important role in caring for their children and making decisions regarding whether they should participate in a sport, such as soccer, where concussions are well known. This study examined parental perceptions regarding: (a) coaches' role in concussion management, (b) heading restriction policies, and (c) overall concussion risk and participation issues.



METHOD: Online surveys were completed by 419 parents of youth soccer players who participated in the largest U.S. youth soccer programs nationwide.



RESULTS: Findings indicated 44.5% of the respondents had considered keeping their children from playing organized soccer and 47.2% were concerned about a potential decline in youth soccer participation due to concussions. Nearly 69% of responding parents agreed that heading should be banned for participants 10 years old or younger, while 56.5% thought heading should not be limited for participants 13 or older. Only 35% of parents were very confident about their child's coach's ability to properly identify concussions and remove those suspected of a concussion from play. Parents' socioeconomic status (SES), soccer coaching and playing experience, and previous history of concussion(s) were key predictors of greater perceived risk about concussions.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings from this study shed light on parents' perceptions about concussions and related safety issues in youth soccer. Understanding what parents believe about concussions is vital to preserve youth soccer participation and can be used to strengthen education and policies that promote a safer environment for youth sport participants. Practical Applications: Youth soccer coaches can benefit from stronger, comprehensive educational efforts at the league/club level. Additionally, parents of youth athletes who are in the lower SES communities should be targeted to receive concussion safety information and/or interventions that would improve their knowledge, attitude, and practices regarding concussion safety.

Language: en