SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Homann F, Limbert C, Matthews S, Castaldi D, Sykes P. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 77: 296-310.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2021.02.006

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Engagement research - most often defined by a worker's psychological state of vigor, dedication, and absorption - pays little attention to production-line workers. This study therefore explores factors that drive workers' engagement with health and safety (H&S) in a production-line context as well as their perception of managerial influence Furthermore, the study adds to the body of research by exploring H&S engagement concepts through the use of qualitative research methods.

METHOD: 38 semi-structured interviews were conducted and analyzed through template analysis to identify themes that promote and hinder engagement.

RESULTS: The main engagement drivers were found to be: (a) the displayed safety focus of the company in organizational and social aspects; (b) the quality of the communication approach with respect to quality, consistency and direction; and (c) the environment encompassing the relationship between workers and supervisors and peers as well as the psychological environment. Notably, a trusting relationship between supervisors and workers appeared to be the most influential driver in determining engaged H&S behavior.

DISCUSSION and impact in industry: The study highlights factors that could be adapted to improve engagement and consequently enhance H&S approaches. Originality: The study reported in this paper offers a unique insight into individual production workers' perceived drivers of H&S engagement using Qualitative Analysis. Practical applications: The study identified the important role that supervisors play in workers' H&S engagement levels and what skills they need to employ to enhance workers' engagement in general and in the context of H&S behavior and performance. Furthermore, the importance of psychological and sociological factors in safety approaches are highlighted and were found to be key for creating safer workplaces.


Language: en

Keywords

Safety; Qualitative research; Management skills; Manufacturing; Promoting and hindering factors; Work engagement

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print