Homann F, Limbert C, Matthews S, Castaldi D, Sykes P. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 77: 296-310.
Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing
INTRODUCTION: Engagement research - most often defined by a worker's psychological state of vigor, dedication, and absorption - pays little attention to production-line workers. This study therefore explores factors that drive workers' engagement with health and safety (H&S) in a production-line context as well as their perception of managerial influence Furthermore, the study adds to the body of research by exploring H&S engagement concepts through the use of qualitative research methods.
Safety; Qualitative research; Management skills; Manufacturing; Promoting and hindering factors; Work engagement