Calver J, Balogh R, Rudoler D. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 77: 56-60.
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: Children and adolescents living with intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) have a higher risk of experiencing morbidities and premature death when compared to children and adolescents living without IDD. Childhood injuries are a leading cause of morbidity and death, yet there are limited studies that explore the prevalence of childhood injuries for individuals living with IDD. The purpose of this study was to analyze Ontario health administrative data to identify and compare rates of injury resulting in hospitalization in children and adolescents living with and without IDD.
Accidents; Injury; Fractures; Disability; Hospitalizations; Wounds