|
Citation
|
Turner N, Granger S, Tucker S, Deng C, Kelloway EK. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 77: 61-66.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study is to explore the relationship between parents' work-related injuries and their children's mental health, and whether children's work centrality - the extent to which a child believes work will play an important part in their life - exacerbates or buffers this relationship.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injuries; Parents; Mental health; Young workers; Work centrality