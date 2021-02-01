Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this review was to identify the most influential personality predictors of speeding.



METHOD: Thus, this study analyzed the associations of Anger-Aggression and Impulsive-Sensation Seeking with Speeding. Research studies included in online databases and papers identified in previous reviews were considered for inclusion.



RESULTS: Using a random effects model, we found a small but significant effect for the relation between Anger-Aggression and Speeding (r = 0.12 [0.06-0.18],Z = 3.85,p < 0.001). We identified a significantly stronger effect for the relation between Impulsive-Sensation Seeking and Speeding, but still of low magnitude (r = 0.23 [0.16-0.29],Z = 6.54,p < 0.001). Moderator analysis revealed only one significant moderator: driver type. Namely, for professional drivers, the relation with Speeding was non-significant for both predictors (r = -0.004, p = 0.958 for Impulsive-Sensation Seeking and r = 0.02, p = 0.720 for Anger-Aggression, respectively) and significantly smaller than the associations for general population and young drivers.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, our results confirm Speeding's associations with both hypothesized most important predictors, but at a low magnitude.

