Abstract

This is an observational study to evaluate cardiovascular parameters during an educational trekking program. The number of alpine accidents involving elderly trekkers has been increasing in developed countries in recent years. Many middle-high aged trekkers have potential cardiovascular risks of which they are unaware. More than 77% of trekkers involved in alpine accidents in Japan were aged >40 years. The most common cardiovascular conditions were stroke or heart attack while trekking at altitude. An alpine club conducted an 8-month education program with participants aged >40 years in the setting of a mountain-side town. Blood pressure and heart rate during outdoor exercise were monitored, and any other adverse effects were recorded. As a result, the cardiovascular parameters evaluated during the first and final trek presented a physiological and similar behavior, however, lower heart rate values were registered at the highest point of the route in the final trek (p < 0.05). The trend of these parameters was similar in males and females, and there was little correlation between the cardiovascular parameters and age. In conclusion, the lower heart rate values may indicate the higher risk awareness of trekkers while self-pacing the physical activity outdoors, which may indicate the positive effect of the education program in increasing the safety of such unsupervised activities.

