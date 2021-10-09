SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Patel SS, McCaul B, Cáceres G, Peters LER, Patel RB, Clark-Ginsberg A. Prog Disaster Sci 2021; 10.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.1016/j.pdisas.2021.100172

PMID

34095807

Abstract

The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR) has helped to reduce global disaster risk, but there has been a lack of progress in disaster risk reduction (DRR) for people living in fragile and conflict affected contexts (FCAC). Given the mounting evidence that DRR cannot be implemented through conventional approaches in FCAC, serious efforts must be made to understand how to meet SFDRR's goals. This paper offers a case study of international non-governmental organization GOAL's programming that responds to the protracted crisis in Syria, with critical discussion on SFDRR and how to adapt humanitarian relief and disaster resilience.


Language: en

Keywords

disaster resilience; Fragile and Conflict-Affected Contexts; Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print