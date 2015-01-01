Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Collisions between road vehicles and trains at level (grade) crossings can be devastating. Injury and economic considerations make prevention efforts of significant interest to society at all levels, and raise important safety concerns. Improving our understanding of the nature and pattern of crashes at level crossings can help inform a variety of types of safety mitigation strategies, including public education, crossing equipment and vehicle design efforts.



METHOD: To this end, a database search of Canadian level crossing crashes for the 11-year period between 2007 and 2017 was conducted to confirm a previously identified seasonal variation in the frequency of level crossing crashes. To determine whether the observed winter increase in crashes was due primarily to winter reductions in light levels/day length or to other seasonal weather factors, a subsequent comparison of Canadian data to American Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) crash data was carried out. A separate inferential log-linear model analysis, using season, time of day and crossing protection type, was also used to explore the increase.



RESULTS: As expected, the average rate of crossing collisions in Canada increased during winter months compared to non-winter months. While the seasonal pattern was evident in those U.S. states that experience significant changes in weather patterns (i.e., northern states), it was almost completely absent in those states that do not (i.e., southern states). The log-linear model analysis confirmed these findings.



CONCLUSIONS: The seasonal variation in North American level crossing crash rate is a result of winter weather conditions, rather than differences in light levels. Future research is planned that will elucidate the specific environmental and human factors contributing to the increase.

