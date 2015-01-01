Abstract

The article addresses some forms of sexual violence suffered by Latin American women during migratory transit through Mexico. In-depth, semi-structured, qualitative-phenomenological interviews were conducted with 10 women in different stages of major transmigration states. The findings demonstrate the ubiquity of sexual violence during the migration. Five themes were identified: (a) The migration dimension of "being a woman"; (b) Recognition of contextual factors associated with the migratory process: "Intermediaries, road, shelters and sisterhood"; (c) The costs of migration: Abuse, discrimination, and persecution: "Criminal groups, physical violence, and "La Bestia"; (d) Triggers and supports: "Escape and future expectations"; and (e) God as a support.

