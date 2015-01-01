SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Edwards KM, Siller L, Leader Charge D, Bordeaux S, Leader Charge L. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012211012091

unavailable

We documented the scope and correlates of past 6-month victimization among middle and high school girls on an Indian Reservation. Participants were 102 Native American girls in Grades 6-12. Rates of all forms of past 6-month victimization were higher for high school girls compared with middle school girls. In regression analyses, binge drinking related to higher rates of sexual assault and sexual harassment. Furthermore, connection to culture related to lower rates of sexual harassment, and efficacy to resist a sexual assault was related to lower rates of sexual assault and sexual harassment.


Language: en

risk factors; sexual assault; dating violence; protective factors; Native American

