Lodge EK, Hoyo C, Gutierrez CM, Rappazzo KM, Emch ME, Martin CL. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): 1078.
BACKGROUND: Police-reported crime data (hereafter "crime") is routinely used as a psychosocial stressor in public health research, yet few studies have jointly examined (a) differences in crime exposure based on participant race and ethnicity, (b) differences in measures of crime exposure, and (c) considerations for how exposure to police is captured in police-recorded crime data. We estimate neighborhood exposure to crime and discuss the implications of structural differences in exposure to crime and police based on race and ethnicity.
Police; Policing; Crime exposure; Police-reported crime; Race and ethnicity