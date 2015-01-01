Abstract

A web-based injury surveillance system was implemented through a collaboration between University of Utah researchers and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) to better understand injury characteristics in mountain biking. Data were collected from NICA leagues during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Injuries were tracked in 41,327 student-athlete-years, identifying 1750 unique injuries during 1155 injury events. Rider-dependent and rider-independent variables were analyzed. The most commonly reported injuries were concussion (23.6%), injuries to the wrist/hand (22.3%), and shoulder (15.6%). Half of all injury events occurred on downhills. Men and women reported similar yet significantly different injury rates (2.69% and 3.21%, respectively; P = 0.009). Women sustained more lower-limb injuries (37.8% vs 28.3%; P = 0.003). Nearly 50% of crashes resulted in an emergency room visit. Youth mountain bike racing is a rapidly growing sport. Acute traumatic injuries are common. Injury surveillance system data are now being used to inform injury prevention strategies and direct future research.

