Uluk D, Lindner T, Dahne M, Bickelmayer JW, Beyer K, Slagman A, Jahn F, Willy C, Moeckel M, Gerlach U. Emerg. Med. J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/emermed-2020-210268

BACKGROUND: E-scooters have emerged as a frequently used vehicle in German cities due to their high availability and easy access. However, investigations about the causes and mechanisms of E-scooter incidents and their trauma-specific consequences are rare.

METHODS: We analysed all patients involved in E-scooter incidents from June to December 2019 who presented to four inner-city EDs in Berlin. The prospective data included patient-related and incident-related data, information on injury patterns and therapy, responses in a voluntary questionnaire concerning E-scooter use and general traffic experience.

RESULTS: 248 patients (129 males; median age 29 years (5-81)) were included: 41% were tourists and 4% were children. Most incidents (71%) occurred between July and September 2019, the majority occurring at weekends (58%). The injury pattern was mostly multifocal, affecting the lower (42%) and upper limbs (37%) and the head (40%). Traumatic brain injury was associated with alcohol consumption. Inpatient admission was recorded in 25%, surgery in 23%.

CONCLUSION: This study has defined the incidence of injury related to E-scooter use in a major European city. Stricter laws governing the use of E-scooters, the wearing of helmets and technical modifications to the E-scooter platforms might decrease E-scooter-associated incidents and resulting injuries in the future.

TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: German Clinical Trials Registry (DRKS00018061).


emergency department; trauma; accidental; musculoskeletal

