Abstract

Exposure of children and adolescents to violence has significant short and long-term consequences in regard to academic, social, physical, and psychological functioning. The relationship of exposure to traumatic events, including various forms of violence, with depression, anger, anxiety, dissociation, posttraumatic stress, and total trauma symptoms has been widely debated. It is largely accepted that adverse early life experiences and abusive events suffered during childhood, can cause profound effects on the development and function of the nervous system, and an increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders. Studies investigating the relationship between various types of neurodevelopmental disorders and exposure to violence and their consequences, are inconclusive. The alarming phenomenon of family and domestic violence has increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic 5). Several studies documented a surge in abuse-related physical and non-physical trauma among children during this period. Similar observations were made after periods of economic decline or turbulence...

Language: en