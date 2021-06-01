SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ferrara P, Franceschini G, Corsello G, Mestrović J, Giardino I, Vural M, Pop TL, Namazova-Baranova L, Indrio F, Pettoello-Mantovani M. J. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpeds.2021.06.001

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Exposure of children and adolescents to violence has significant short and long-term consequences in regard to academic, social, physical, and psychological functioning. The relationship of exposure to traumatic events, including various forms of violence, with depression, anger, anxiety, dissociation, posttraumatic stress, and total trauma symptoms has been widely debated. It is largely accepted that adverse early life experiences and abusive events suffered during childhood, can cause profound effects on the development and function of the nervous system, and an increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders. Studies investigating the relationship between various types of neurodevelopmental disorders and exposure to violence and their consequences, are inconclusive. The alarming phenomenon of family and domestic violence has increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic 5). Several studies documented a surge in abuse-related physical and non-physical trauma among children during this period. Similar observations were made after periods of economic decline or turbulence...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print