Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Previous research has linked social media involvement and alcohol use among college students. However, this literature has been limited by self-report measures of social media use, cross-sectional data, inadequate attention to potential moderators and mediators, and unclear implications for interventions. To improve and extend this work, students' (N = 297) daily time on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat during the transition into college were assessed objectively and examined as predictors of later drinking.



METHOD: Time spent on social media overall and on each individual platform between August and September were examined as predictors of alcohol consumption in March. Perceptions of peer drinking norms in October were examined as a potential mediator of these relationships, and sex as a potential moderator.



RESULTS: Students spent the most daily time on Snapchat, followed by Instagram. The results indicated that among men, but not women, daily social media time during the transition into college predicted second semester drinking. This relationship was mediated by perceptions of same-sex student drinking norms. Analysis of individual platforms revealed that daily time on Snapchat drove the relationships among men.



CONCLUSIONS: Greater time on social media during the transition to college, and on Snapchat in particular, predicted increases in perceptions of peer drinking norms and, in turn, greater alcohol consumption among men only. These findings carry precise implications for interventions seeking to reduce alcohol-related risks among first-year men and underscore the need for additional research examining developmental factors and social media user experiences that may explain the sex-specific patterns of relationships observed.

