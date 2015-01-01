|
Citation
|
Minhas M, Balodis I, Aston ER, Murphy JG, Mackillop J. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2021; 82(3): 351-361.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: A behavioral economic approach to cannabis misuse emphasizes a crucial role of high drug demand (i.e., reinforcing value), which may be measured using a marijuana purchase task (MPT). The multiple indices from this measure have been associated with cannabis misuse, but somewhat inconsistently, possibly because of task variability across studies. Based on recent qualitative research, the current study implemented an optimized MPT to examine the underlying factor structure and the relationship between cannabis demand and both cannabis misuse and motivation to change.
Language: en