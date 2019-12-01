Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Literature-based review.



OBJECTIVE: We sought to evaluate clinical and case studies related to return to play (RTP) after cervical spine injuries in elite American football athletes and to formulate guidelines to help health care practitioners manage these conditions. SUMMARY OF BACKGROUND DATA: American football athletes are at unique risk of cervical spine injury and appropriate case-by-case management of cervical spine injuries is necessary for these athletes. Despite this need, no standardized guidelines exist for RTP after cervical spine injury.



METHODS: Observational or case-based articles relating to RTP after cervical spine injury in American football athletes were curated from PubMed/EMBASE databases. Primary literature published before December 1, 2019 involving National Football League (NFL) or National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) athletes met inclusion criteria.



RESULTS: The data acquisition process yielded 28 studies addressing cervical spine injuries and RTP in American football athletes. Stingers/burners were the most common injury and placed athletes at higher risk of a more severe re-injury. Transient quadriplegia, cervical stenosis, cervical disc herniation (CDH), and cervical fractures have a more significant impact on the long-term health and career longevity of the American football athlete. As such, the literature offers some guidance for management of these athletes, including average time for RTP in patients treated nonoperatively, thresholds involving cervical stenosis, and postoperative recommendations after spinal decompression and/or fusion surgery.



CONCLUSION: Elite American football athletes are at high risk for cervical spine injury due to the nature of their sport. The decision to allow these athletes to return to play should involve an understanding of the average RTP time, the potential risks of recurrence or re-injury, and individual characteristics such as position played and pathology on imaging.Level of Evidence: 3.

Language: en