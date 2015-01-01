SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hicks J, Carter SL, Berry S, Noble N, Winkelman L, Bonner L. J. Child Adolesc. Couns. 2020; 6(3): 166-180.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23727810.2020.1835417

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In order to ascertain school counselors' beliefs regarding the causes of and strategies for preventing school shootings, 50 school counselors participated in a qualitative survey. The survey used Content Analysis to organize and analyze the school counselors' responses into themes that represented their beliefs about school shootings. Overwhelmingly, the school counselors supported the provision of counseling services as a means to prevent school shootings and also supported some school security measures, as well as educational interventions targeting relationship building. The relevance of these findings are discussed in relation to current research and position statements on the causes and prevention of school shootings.


Language: en

Keywords

school connections; school security; School shooting; shooting prevention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print