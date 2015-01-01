SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gallo LL, Rausch MA, Beck MJ, Porchia S. J. Child Adolesc. Couns. 2021; 7(1): 26-41.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/23727810.2020.1835419

This phenomenological study is an examination of nine elementary school counselors' experiences working with young children who are suicidal. Elementary school counselors were interviewed and asked to describe the phenomenon of suicidal ideation and behaviors they identified within their schools. Five themes emerged from the data, including school counselor role related to suicide, uniqueness of suicide at the elementary level, student interactions with suicide, school counselor reactions to students who are suicidal, and barriers in suicide work.


elementary school counseling; suicidal ideation; Suicide prevention

