Abstract

This phenomenological study is an examination of nine elementary school counselors' experiences working with young children who are suicidal. Elementary school counselors were interviewed and asked to describe the phenomenon of suicidal ideation and behaviors they identified within their schools. Five themes emerged from the data, including school counselor role related to suicide, uniqueness of suicide at the elementary level, student interactions with suicide, school counselor reactions to students who are suicidal, and barriers in suicide work.

