Citation
Catagnus RM, Griffith AK, Umphrey BJ. Behav. Anal. Pract. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Springer International)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Racism, recently referred to as another kind of pandemic, affects the health and safety of diverse individuals within the United States and around the world. Emotions are a powerful and integral aspect of the experience of racism; however, within the field of behavior analysis, we have been hesitant to acknowledge emotion or explore how it relates to behavior and behavioral contingencies. As a result, the scope of our understanding of emotion is limited. To better understand the current experience and perception of practitioners in the field of behavior analysis, as they relate to emotion and racism, a brief survey was conducted.
Language: en
Keywords
Emotions; Racism; Antiracism; Behavior analysis; Social justice